MARY MAGDALINE MAY, 95, of New Haven, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020. Born Oct. 1, 1924, she was a daughter and the fifth child of Bertha P. Phillips and Theodore A. Brinker. As a pretty, playful child, Mary was always ready to lend a hand when asked. She was also a diligent student at St. Joseph's Catholic Grade School, and in 1938 was that school's May Queen. After school, Mary would usually run home to her house on Scott Ave. and collect the eggs from the chickens in the back yard. The Brinker family raised roses and other flowers, engendering in Mary an abiding love of flowers. Once she started South Side High School, Mary would stroll with her friends to classes and share stories of the day. When she returned home, she would usually spend time reading or listening to the player piano in the parlor. Many times her mother had to ask Mary not to play the piano so loud while her baby sister Betty was napping. After graduating from South Side in 1941, Mary went to work at the General Electric plant, working in the accounting department as a payroll clerk during the war. When Mary's shift ended, Theodore Brinker would often walk home his daughter and they would discuss their day. As a young lady, Mary enjoyed travel with friends and coworkers -shopping Chicago's Michigan Ave.; traveling by train to Manitou Springs Colorado; a trip to Los Angeles; and trips to Canada when passports weren't necessary. After the war, Mary never missed a chance to dance at the Catholic Youth Organization, where she eventually met a sailor/farmer, Jess May. They fell in love and Mary always felt lucky to have married a farmer. She would often say, "No office worker knows more about her boss's job than a farmer's wife knows about her husband's work." Mary and Jess were married on Oct. 21, 1950. They bought a farm and over 61 years built a life and family with six children. Mary lived by the adage "waste not, want not." While Jess was filling the corn cribs and hay barns, Mary filled the kitchen shelves with jams, vegetables, and tomato juice, and would often take lunch out to Jess in the fields. Jess and Mary shared the bounty of their farm life with others, including St. Louis Besancon Catholic Church. Mary showed through example how hard work yields great satisfaction and joy for a job well done. She put all her love into her family, and daily prayed that all God's graces would shine on her children. Mary's sense of humor and joy of life will be greatly missed. Mary May is survived by her six children and their partners, Michael (Paula Dyer) of Fort Wayne, Philip (Candy Bock) of Portage Ind., Thomas (Dianne May) of Fort Wayne, Daniel (Mark May-Lewis) of New York City, Sharon (Jeff) Hoffman of New Haven, and Douglas of New Haven. Mary is remembered with love by her grandchildren, Jason, Simon, Stephen, Joseph, Karen, and Ann; and great-granddaughter, Addison. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jess B. May, in 2012; and an infant child, Joseph Gerard, in 1964; and sisters, Kathleen Beckman, Dolores Brinker, Clara Blotkamp, Helen Oswald, and Betty Hartman. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Louis Besancon Catholic Church, 15535 Lincoln Hwy E, New Haven, with visitation one hour prior. Father Ben Muhlenkamp officiating. Visitation also from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. Burial in the church cemetery. Preferred memorials are to the masses. For online condolences, visit



