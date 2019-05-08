Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY MARGARET ARMSTRONG. View Sign Service Information D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley 1320 East Dupont Rd. Fort Wayne , IN 46825 (260)-426-9494 Send Flowers Obituary

MARY MARGARET ARMSTRONG, 91, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Peggy, as she was known by her family and friends, was a sweet and caring person who always had a friendly smile for everyone. Born May 13, 1927, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of Ida May (Strohm) and Dr. Lawrence Shinabery, and the younger sister of Sarah "Sally" and older sister of Lawrence "Bud" (wife Ruby). She attended public schools in Fort Wayne and graduated from Central High School where she participated in the Drum Corps for four years and was president her senior year. Peg turned 13 on Friday the 13th and it turned out to be a lucky year as that is also the year she met the love of her life and future husband Charles Edgar (Ed) Armstrong. They enjoyed roller skating at Bells rink and shared root beers at the A&W where Ed was a soda jerk. They wed on Ed's return from service overseas in World War II and were inseparable for the 66 years they were married until Ed's passing in 2012. Peg was co-owner of A-1 Production in Kendallville and Aegis Sales and Engineering in Fort Wayne where she retired from in 1992. Peggy was an avid sportswomen and enjoyed bowling and golf. She spent many summers on Lake Tippecanoe swimming and boating with her family. She also enjoyed wintering in Florida golfing with friends. She was a devoted mother to her three children, Joyce Ellen Armstrong (husband Carl "Dutch") Brown, Mary Debra (husband Dave) Synder and Charles "Chuck" Edgar Jr. (wife Mary Beth Sullivan) Armstrong; proud grandmother to Carey (Roth) (husband Ron) Schmucker, Darrel "Duke" Roth, Clint Roth, Chris (wife Gretchen) Behnke, Darlene Behnke, Emma Armstrong, and Casey Armstrong; and four great-grandchildren, Braydon, Angela, Archer, and Ryker. She enjoyed the company of Dutch's daughters, Jamie and Amie and their children. In her later years, Peggy resided at The Towne House Retirement Community where she greatly appreciated the friendship, camaraderie and care she received there. She was a great cat lover and was fortunate to have the companionship or her cat Henry in her final years. She was preceded in death by husband Ed; daughter, Debbie; sister, Sally; and brother, Bud. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Huntertown Cemetery, Hunter town, Ind. Memorial contribution can be made to the A.S.P.C.A. To sign the online guestbook, visit



