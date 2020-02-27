MARY MAUDE (STRACK) SWENDA, 93, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at St. Anne Home & Retirement Community. She drove school bus over 31 years for Fort Wayne Community Schools. Mary was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church of Arcola and respected elder of the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma. Mary gave and received a lot of love during life. Gone but not forgotten by her daughters, Patricia (Jim) Papagiannis of Churubusco, Dani (Bob) Tippmann of Columbia City and Kristina Swenda of Detroit, Mich.; sister, Priscilla (Bud) VanAllen; 14 grandchildren, and 37 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in her heavenly journey by her husband of 42 years, Joseph J. Swenda; five brothers, and one sister. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Saturday Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church of Arcola, 12305 Arcola Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City, with a Rosary beginning at 6 p.m. Burial will follow at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in her memory for masses. To send her family condolences online, visit www.demoneygrimes.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 27, 2020