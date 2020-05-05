MARY MAXINE DICK
MARY MAXINE DICK, 83, of Decatur, Ind., passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Mary was united in marriage to Donald J. Dick on Feb. 16, 1957, in Willshire, Ohio; he preceded her in death on Oct. 7, 2011. Mary was a homemaker. Surviving are her daughters, Kim (Dave) Robbins of Celina, Ohio and Sheri (Bob) Keck of Fishers, Ind.; son, Matthew (Rachael) Dick of Crown Point, Ind.; daughters, Amy Webb of Noblesville, Ind., and Dawn (A.J.) Voiles of Scottsburg, Ind.; one brother, four sisters, 14 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by a son, Scott A. Dick; five brothers, and four sisters. Private family services will be held Saturday followed by burial at St. Luke's Church Cemetery in rural Monroe, Ind. Everyone is invited to visit and "like" the Facebook page for Zwick & Jahn where a video will be posted of her services. Pastor Michael Werternberger officiating. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Zwick &Jahn Funeral Home - Decatur. Following the guidelines established by the State of Indiana in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, up to 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time. The funeral home appreciates everyone's cooperation and patience. When guests arrive at the funeral home parking lot, staff members will provide directions. Preferred memorials to St. Luke Church or ACCF - Alzheimer's Fund. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the on-line guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Visitation
4:00 - 7:00 PM
Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
MAY
9
Service
Funeral services provided by
Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
520 N 2nd Street
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-9164
