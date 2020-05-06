MARY MAXINE DICK
DICK, MARY MAXINE: Private family services will be held Saturday followed by burial at St. Luke's Church Cemetery in rural Monroe, Ind. Everyone is invited to visit and "like" the Facebook page for Zwick & Jahn where a video will be posted of her services. Pastor Michael Werternberger officiating. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Zwick &Jahn Funeral Home - Decatur. Following the guidelines established by the State of Indiana in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, up to 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time. The funeral home appreciates everyone's cooperation and patience. When guests arrive at the funeral home parking lot, staff members will provide directions. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Ind.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from May 6 to May 8, 2020.
