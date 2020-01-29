MARY P. HUSTON, 80, of Woodburn, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at her son's home in Wood burn. Born Feb. 15, 1939, in Fall River, Mass. Mary had worked in the housekeeping department at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne and also at Lutheran Hospital in Arizona. She is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law, Michael and Loretta Huston of Woodburn, and Jim Huston of Ossian; a daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Daniel Autery of Tacoma, Wash.; sister, Sue Sortino of Dundalk, Md., and Sharon Taylor of Boston, Mass.; four grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Huston; son, John Huston; daughter, Ann Crew; father, John Taylor; mother, Mary Taylor; and sisters, Linda Carpenter and Gladys Bouvier. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Friday at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn, with visitation from noon to 2 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. Burial will be held in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 29, 2020