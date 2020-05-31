MARY RUTH FOWLER
1929 - 2020
MARY RUTH FOWLER, 91, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Born Jan. 23, 1929, in Miami County, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Ocal and Wilma (Bals baugh) Robins. Mary Ruth received a Bachelor's degree from Manchester University and later received a Master's degree from the University of Saint Francis. After graduating, she taught at Arcola Elementary School for 27 years, retiring in 1991. Mary Ruth was one of the founding members of the Lincolnshire Church of the Brethren and recently attended the Columbia City Church of the Brethren. She had a passion for reading, mostly historical fiction, sewing, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Mary Ruth is survived by her daughters, Ruth Ann (Michael) Maynor and Susan (John) Metzger; grandchildren, Ashton (John) Bauman, Carmen (Kyle) Kreager, Andrew Maynor, and Patrick Maynor; four great-grandchildren; brother, Sam (Pat) Robins; and sister, Miriam Rusher. Also preceding her in passing was her husband, Harold "Andy" Fowler; brother, Richard Robins; and, sister, Elizabeth Wilcox. Funeral service is noon Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809), with visitation two hours prior. Burial will take place at Highland Park Cemetery. Memorials can be made to Camp Alexander Mack. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 31, 2020.
