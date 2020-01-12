MARY RUTH GEBHARD, went to Heaven on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, with her loving family at her side. Mary lived her 100 years to the fullest. She volunteered at the Lincoln Museum, The Babies Closet and greeted passengers at the Fort Wayne airport with cookies. Correspondence was Mary's forte'. Mary never met a stranger. "She was a strong woman, nothing stopped her, for all of which we have a deep admiration." Mary is survived by daughters, Susan (David) Paul of Georgia, Sarah (John) Helmke of Roanoke, Ind., and Lisa (Brian) Bowers of Columbia City, Ind.; sisters, Norma Wilkinson and Lois (Charles) Brown of Fort Wayne; 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and many friends. Her remarkable life was preceded in death by her husband, Ed; and sisters, Mildred Wagner and Helen Schmieman. Memorial Mass is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2019, at Saint Anne's Chapel, with calling one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana and Heartland Hospice. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 12, 2020