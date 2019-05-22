MARY (HANLEY) STUCK, 91, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019. Born Oct. 4, 1927, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late John and Helen (Lumpp) Hanley. In 1950, she married the love of her life, the late Max Stuck. She was a loving mother who enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed life to the fullest and will be greatly missed; yet, her sparkle and shine will last forever. She is survived by her daughters, Colleen Hawkins, Karen (Tom) Gorman and Nancy (James Barker) Stuck; sons, Thomas (Ronda) Stuck and John (Sara) Stuck; seven grandchildren, Amy, Angie, Stephanie (Chad), Michael, Sarah, Alex, and Anna; three great-grandchildren, Sloane, Sage and Sofie; sister, Beverly Manley; and many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Lenora Chandler, Helen Greene, Dorothy Lauritsen, and Patricia Dey. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne. Burial at Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Troy Alternative School or Franciscan Sisters of the Sacred Heart. For online condolences, please visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 22, 2019