MARY SUE "GRANDMA SUE" PECONGE, 80, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Born in Bethel, Tenn., Sue was the daughter of the late Tom Haskins and Frances Caldwell. Sue worked as an accounting manager with GTE for 16 years, prior to her retirement. She was a faithful member of Victory Life Church. Sue was a loving wife, caring mother, a wonderful grandmother to her family, and everyone that knew her. She had a passion for animals and rescuing dogs. Surviving are her children, Rev. Paul (Cynthia) Peconge II, Ronald (Robin) Peconge, David (Rhonda) Peconge; seven grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. Service is 11 a.m. Friday, Sept.13, 2019, at Victory Life Church, 1502 Rose Ave., New Haven (IN 46774), with calling one hour prior. The Rev. Paul Peconge II officiating. Calling also from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 6557 N. Clinton Street. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne, Ind. Memorials may be made to Victory Life Church Building Fund.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 10, 2019