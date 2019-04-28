MARY "CHARLOTTE" TRENARY, 82, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019. Born in Goshen, Ind. on March 27, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Virginia Young. Charlotte obtained a master's degree from Indiana University. She was a member of Simpson United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir for over 50 years. She was a member of Simpson United Methodist Women's Group, AAUW, PEO Chapter AN, and PSI Iota XI Chapter PI. Charlotte was an elementary school teacher at Fort Wayne Community Schools, retiring in 1998. She volunteered for Franciscan Center, preparing meals, and many other volunteer opportunities. She attended the Fort Wayne Philharmonic and Civic Center for many years. She was always very active with her children and grandchildren's activities. Surviving are her husband of 56 years, J. Paul Trenary; children, Susan (John) Jauregui, and Dan Trenary; granddaughters, Gabrielle and Jennifer Jauregui; and sister, Anne DeCoudres. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral home, 6424 Winchester Rd., Fort Wayne (IN 46819), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Franciscan Center. To leave online condolences visit klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 28, 2019