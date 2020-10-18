MARYANN RITA LAYSHOCK POLLANDER, 84, died peacefully on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Fort Wayne, with family at her side. Born Dec. 8, 1935, in Fowler, Ohio, she was a daughter of John George Layshock and Johanna Tokoly. Maryann graduated from St. Mary's High School in Warren, Ohio, and St. Elizabeth's School of Nursing, Youngstown, Ohio, in 1956. She earned a Bachelor's degree in Public Administration from St. Joseph's College in Maine and a Master's degree from the University of Pennsylvania. She was head nurse of Labor & Delivery at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Youngstown, Ohio, until 1989. She was Clinical Nurse Manager in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Forum Health Youngstown, Ohio, retiring in 1998. Compassionate and driven, she cared deeply for her patients and her co-workers.



She married Edward Joseph Pollander on May 11, 1957; they were married 53 years. Edward died on March 2, 2011. They lived on a beef cattle farm in rural Kinsman, Ohio, and raised four sons. Maryann was heavily involved in her sons' 4-H Club cattle program. She and Edward hosted a yearly fun-filled family reunion on the farm. Scores of the extended family traveled from around the country to attend this not-to-be-missed yearly event. Maryann formerly attended St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Kinsman, Ohio, and was an integral part of the beloved annual "Spaghetti Dinner".



After a life devoted to her family and her patients, Maryann retired. She and Edward were finally able to travel. They were especially fond of taking ocean cruises and of trips to Las Vegas where they enjoyed the quarter slots without ever losing the farm. And, family and friends were glad that she still found time to bake. She will be remembered for her hospitality, love of family, and time spent with grandchildren.



Maryann is survived by her sons, Edward (Pamela) Pollander, John (Deb) Pollander, Gregg Pollander, and Michael Pollander; adored grandchildren, Laura, Celine, Abby, Rachel, Logan, Parker, Emma, Andrew, and Maxwell; and brothers, James and Raymond. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Lawrence, Edward, John, and Jerome; sister, Genevieve; daughter-in-law, Emily Lindstaedt Pollander; and granddaughter, Julia Noelle.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private interment will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a health care charity of choice in her name.



Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 18, 2020.