MARYLIN M. HOY, 84, of Roanoke, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, with family present. She resided at Renaissance Village Nursing Home this past year under hospice care. Born June 15, 1934, in Roann, she was the daughter of Loren and Vera May (Hiner) Carpenter. She graduated from Wabash High School in 1952 and married James L. Hoy on Sept. 21, 1957, at Silver Creek Christian Church in Wabash County; he preceded her in death on Dec. 27, 2017 after 62 years of marriage. Marylin was a lifelong banker. She started at People's Trust Bank and retired from Wells Fargo in 1996 as Roanoke branch manager and was Deputy Clerk for the town of Roanoke for three years. She was very active in her community and served on many boards. She was a board member for Roanoke Chamber of Commerce and served as Treasurer. In 1993, she was named Business Person of the Year. She was Treasurer for the Roanoke Beautification Foundation and was involved with Taste of Roanoke. She served on the Roanoke Fall Festival Committee and was with the Roanoke Tractor Pullers for 30 years. Marylin was a Charter Member of the Roanoke Kiwanis Club and was a member of the Red Hat Society. She was also a member of Wabash American Business Women's Association and was named ABWA Woman of the Year in 1988 and Associate of the Year in 1966. Marylin was a member of The Chapel in Fort Wayne. She enjoyed tending to her flower gardens and caring for her animals. She loved her dachshunds, horses, goats, and donkeys. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved to gather with family and friends. She is survived by daughters, Marcia May Hoy and Tracy Lynn Hoy; a son, James Bryan (Cari) Hoy; grandchildren, Kortney A. Hum, Cameron (Jess) Hoy and Leigh Ann (Craig) Bauer; and great-grandchildren, Elijah Rick and Maxwell James Bauer and James Wyatt and Weston Hoy. Also surviving are sisters, Phyllis Meyer and Julia Raypholtz. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Raymond, Robert and Max Carpenter; and sisters, Dorothy Barlow, Thelma Johnson, Deloris Airgood, Doris Forbes, and Margaret Clark. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at The Chapel, 2505 West Hamilton Road S., Fort Wayne (IN 46814), with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Rick Hawks officiating. Visitation also from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at the church. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery in Roanoke. A special thank you to the staff at Renaissance Village and Heartland Hospice for the loving care they provided for Marylin in her time of need and to the Chapel Health Care Ministries for the many cards, visits, and prayers. Contributions in Marylin's memory may be made to Heartland Hospice or The Chapel Health Care Ministries, c/o Bailey - Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, IN 46750. Bailey-Love Mortuary is honored to serve the family of Marylin M. Hoy. Please sign the online guestbook at

