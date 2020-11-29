1/1
MARYLOU MORGAN
1929 - 2020
MARYLOU MORGAN, 91, of Fort Wayne, formerly of Delphos, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Towne House Retirement Community. Born June 11, 1929 in Akron, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Harry Karl and Hazel Ilo (Lytle) Romig. On Aug. 6, 1950, she was united in marriage to Dr. David O. Morgan, who preceded her in death. Marylou was a 1947 graduate of Lima South High School. She went on to graduate from Lima Memorial Hospital School of Nursing with her registered nursing degree. In 1950 she worked at Dr. Thomas Edwards' office in Van Wert. During the Korean War, she volunteered for the Red Cross in Japan while her husband was stationed there. After the war she assisted her husband, Dr. David Morgan, in his dental practice for five years. She concluded her nursing career in 1996 after 17 years at The Delphos Memorial Home. While living in Delphos she was a member of the First United Presbyterian Church where she was an elder. She was also on the Delphos Public Library Board of Directors. In addition, she belonged to the Mother's Club. She is survived by three children, Hugh Morgan of Delphos; Dr. Beth Morgan Marks of Fort Wayne, and Gwen Morgan of Columbus; four grandchildren, Brian, Megan, and Missy Marks, and Tristan Kueper; nephew and nieces, Charles Schwartz, Diane (Jeff) Steslicki, and Debra (Chuck) Collins; and additional family members, Brenda (Roger) Valliere and their sons, Jeff and Nick. Marylou was also preceded in death by a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Elizabeth (Morgan) and Charles Schwartz. Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Presbyterian Church of Delphos or the American Cancer Society. To leave condolences visit harterandschier.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harter And Schier Funeral Home
209 W 3Rd St
Delphos, OH 45833
(419) 692-8055
