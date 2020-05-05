MARYLOU (FELTS) TAYLOR, met her Lord on Sunday, May 3, 2020. She was born on March 5, 1927, at St Joseph Hospital in Fort Wayne. Marylou is survived by daughters, Jill (husband Taylor) (Kenneth) Parker of Ramona, Calif., and Joni (Taylor) (husband Mark) Lee of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren and dear great-grandchildren. Marylou was preceded in death by C. Wayne Taylor; daughter, Diane Taylor; and son, Timothy Taylor. Preferred memorials are to Harvester Church and Heartland Hospice. FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store