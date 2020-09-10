1/1
MATTHEW ALAN GORMAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MATTHEW's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MATTHEW ALAN GORMAN, 27, of Decatur, Ind., passed away on the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, following a motorcycle accident. Born March 26, 1993, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of Joseph P. Gorman Sr. and Linda K. Keuneke. Matt was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church, Friedheim in rural Decatur. Matt was employed by the Kelly Box and Packaging Corp. in Fort Wayne for five years. Matt enjoyed sports, all sorts of sports trivia, playing cards, and playing ultimate Frisbee. He honed his early Frisbee skills playing in Decatur before moving on to the Fort Wayne Ultimate Frisbee Club and played as far away as Indianapolis and Terre Haute. Matt was a man of kindness and patience. He was a kind and caring soul to anyone, regardless. He lived his Christian faith on a daily basis. He was not a fan of board games, but would spend much time playing board games with his nieces and nephews. He was much loved and will be dearly missed. Surviving are his father, Joseph P. (Lin) Gorman Sr. of Decatur, Ind.; mother, Linda (Paul Knott) Keuneke of Fort Wayne; brothers, Joey (Lexi) Gorman Jr. of Decatur, Ind., James (Nora) Gorman of Roseville, Mich., and Christopher Gorman of Dublin, Ohio; stepbrothers, Andrew (Allison) Overhiser of Flagstaff, Ariz., and Alex (Sonja) Overhiser of Broad Ripple, Ind.; stepsister, Audra (Cameron) Koldyke of Decatur, Ind.; maternal grandmother, Evelyn Keuneke of Decatur, Ind.; and eight nieces and nephews, Callen, Hazel and Oliver Gorman, Julia, Miles and Larsen Overhiser, Colby and Dylan Koldyke. He was preceded in death by maternal grandfather, Richard Keuneke; and paternal grandparents, Harold and Katherine Gorman. Private funeral services for family will be held on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church - Friedheim. The service will be broadcast via Zion Lutheran - Friedheim Facebook page. Pastor Daniel Dahling officiating. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at the Zion Lutheran Church - Friedheim in the gathering area. Burial in Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, Friedheim. Preferred memorials to Zion Lutheran Friedheim Expansion Fund; The Bridge Church - Berne; or Youth For Christ - North Adams. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved