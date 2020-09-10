MATTHEW ALAN GORMAN, 27, of Decatur, Ind., passed away on the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, following a motorcycle accident. Born March 26, 1993, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of Joseph P. Gorman Sr. and Linda K. Keuneke. Matt was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church, Friedheim in rural Decatur. Matt was employed by the Kelly Box and Packaging Corp. in Fort Wayne for five years. Matt enjoyed sports, all sorts of sports trivia, playing cards, and playing ultimate Frisbee. He honed his early Frisbee skills playing in Decatur before moving on to the Fort Wayne Ultimate Frisbee Club and played as far away as Indianapolis and Terre Haute. Matt was a man of kindness and patience. He was a kind and caring soul to anyone, regardless. He lived his Christian faith on a daily basis. He was not a fan of board games, but would spend much time playing board games with his nieces and nephews. He was much loved and will be dearly missed. Surviving are his father, Joseph P. (Lin) Gorman Sr. of Decatur, Ind.; mother, Linda (Paul Knott) Keuneke of Fort Wayne; brothers, Joey (Lexi) Gorman Jr. of Decatur, Ind., James (Nora) Gorman of Roseville, Mich., and Christopher Gorman of Dublin, Ohio; stepbrothers, Andrew (Allison) Overhiser of Flagstaff, Ariz., and Alex (Sonja) Overhiser of Broad Ripple, Ind.; stepsister, Audra (Cameron) Koldyke of Decatur, Ind.; maternal grandmother, Evelyn Keuneke of Decatur, Ind.; and eight nieces and nephews, Callen, Hazel and Oliver Gorman, Julia, Miles and Larsen Overhiser, Colby and Dylan Koldyke. He was preceded in death by maternal grandfather, Richard Keuneke; and paternal grandparents, Harold and Katherine Gorman. Private funeral services for family will be held on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church - Friedheim. The service will be broadcast via Zion Lutheran - Friedheim Facebook page. Pastor Daniel Dahling officiating. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at the Zion Lutheran Church - Friedheim in the gathering area. Burial in Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, Friedheim. Preferred memorials to Zion Lutheran Friedheim Expansion Fund; The Bridge Church - Berne; or Youth For Christ - North Adams. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com