MATTHEW ALAN MARTY, 26, of Columbia City, Ind., passed away Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, 5:58 p.m., at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Pastor Fred Stayton officiating. Friends may call from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the funeral home. To send his family condolences online, visit www.demoneygrimes.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 23, 2019
