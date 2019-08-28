MATTHEW D. HARPEL, 37, of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. He was born in Bryan, Ohio. He worked as a machine operator with Accu Gear for seven years. He is survived by his twin brother, Marc Harpel of Maysville, Ky.; also brothers, Craig Harpel of Whitehouse, Ohio, and Nicholas Harpel of Milwaukee, Wis.; sisters, Katelyn Harpel of Holland, Ohio, and Staci Shaw of Columbus, Ohio; nieces and nephew, Ethan, Nevaeh, Khloe, and Kaley Harpel. He was preceded in death by his dog, Sasha Harpel, whom he loved as his daughter. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Satuday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 4602 Newaygo Road, Fort Wayne, (IN 46808), with visitation four hours prior. Memorials can be made to the family.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 28, 2019