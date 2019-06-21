MATTHEW JOHN CONNELLY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MATTHEW JOHN CONNELLY.
Obituary
Send Flowers

MATTHEW JOHN CONNELLY, 70, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Born Jan. 14, 1949, in Chicago, Ill., he was a proud son of Vincent Connelly and the late Marguerite (Donnelly) Connelly. Matt graduated from Notre Dame School of Law in 1974 and settled in Fort Wayne where he had a successful law career. He was a doting husband, father, and grandfather and a proud member of the Catholic community. Matt was a friend to everyone he met and a source of strength for all who knew him. He had a passion for thoroughbred horses, reading, and prolific storytelling. Matthew is survived by his wife, Deborah; father, Vincent; siblings, Vincent (Florence), Tom (Nancee) and William (Rosemary); children, Matthew (Heather), Lisa (Jerry), Kathleen (Jan), Bradley (Amanda), Elizabeth (Philip), Ashley (Panos), and Colleen (Jed); grandchildren, Savannah, Samuel, Sage, Tyler, Saxton, Addison, Emersen, Liberty, Cameron, Max, Alannah, Amelia, Alexandria, Denise, and Helena; and nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by by his sister, Mary. A memorial celebration of life will be held in July. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to .
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.