MATTHEW JOHN CONNELLY, 70, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Born Jan. 14, 1949, in Chicago, Ill., he was a proud son of Vincent Connelly and the late Marguerite (Donnelly) Connelly. Matt graduated from Notre Dame School of Law in 1974 and settled in Fort Wayne where he had a successful law career. He was a doting husband, father, and grandfather and a proud member of the Catholic community. Matt was a friend to everyone he met and a source of strength for all who knew him. He had a passion for thoroughbred horses, reading, and prolific storytelling. Matthew is survived by his wife, Deborah; father, Vincent; siblings, Vincent (Florence), Tom (Nancee) and William (Rosemary); children, Matthew (Heather), Lisa (Jerry), Kathleen (Jan), Bradley (Amanda), Elizabeth (Philip), Ashley (Panos), and Colleen (Jed); grandchildren, Savannah, Samuel, Sage, Tyler, Saxton, Addison, Emersen, Liberty, Cameron, Max, Alannah, Amelia, Alexandria, Denise, and Helena; and nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by by his sister, Mary. A memorial celebration of life will be held in July. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to .

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.