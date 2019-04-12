MATTHEW L. KONGER, 54, of Albion, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019, at his home in Green Township. Surviving are his mother, Verdonna "Tootie" Konger; companion, Michelle Gooley; brother, Mike (Beth) Konger; sisters, Jenny (Mike) Mohrman and Amy (Mike) Philbee; brother-in-law, Hayes McBride; 15 nieces and nephews; several great nieces and great nephews and everyone else that called him uncle Matt. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Konger; sister, Cindy McBride; and nephew, Ben Konger. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Ege. Calling is from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, and from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019 with the Holy Rosary at 5 p.m., at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco. Burial taking place at Ege Catholic Cemetery. Memorials to the church for Masses or Riley Children's Hospital. To send an online note to the family, visit www.sheetsandchilds.com
