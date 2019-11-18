MATTHEW TYLER RICHEY (1998 - 2019)
Obituary
MATTHEW TYLER RICHEY, 21, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at home. Matthew most recently worked at Alconex as an engineer through the co-op program at Purdue Fort Wayne. He enjoyed fishing with his grandpa and spending time with his nieces and nephews. Matthew was passionate about history and showed particular interest in the study of World War II events. He had a phenomenal sense of humor and touched the lives and hearts of many in his short life. Surviving are his parents, David and Angela; sister, Christina (Tony) Timms; brothers, Michael (Breanna) Richey and Aaron (Andrea) Richey; grandparents, L. Michael Roach, Carole Garrison, and Marjorie Lebamoff; nieces and nephews, Amelia, Eleanor, Elijah, Caitlyn, Lukas, Kingston, and Ayden; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Charles H. Richey; and Carl Lebamoff. Funeral is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Queen of Angels Catholic Church, 1500 W. State Blvd., with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Avenue. Burial will be in Lindenwood Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the family in care of David or Angela Richey.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 18, 2019
