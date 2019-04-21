Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MAUDINE "MAUD" STUART. View Sign

MAUDINE "MAUD" STUART, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 11, 2019, in her home. Born Nov. 25, 1940, in Marion, Ala., she was a daughter of the late Lincoln Pettie and Emma Lou Brooks. She attended Lincoln High School. After graduating, she relocated with her family to Fort Wayne. She initially made her mark in the Fort Wayne community by becoming one of the first African Americans employed by Fort Wayne Wire Die, Inc. Most knew Maud from the 28 years she worked in sales at Value City Furniture, where she was known for her outgoing personality, impeccable style and incredible work ethic. Maud married Charlie Ray Stuart on Sept. 7, 1968, with their union resulting in a blended family of five children. She was an active member of Zion Lutheran Missouri Synod Church for several years, but was later baptized into the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. Surviving are her partner of 55 years, Charlie Ray Stuart; children, Leila (Ford) Randle, Lisa Stuart, Erika Poplar, and Jason Stuart; stepdaughter, Sundra Harrison; and siblings, Louise Steele, Jean Davis, Willie Brooks, Joe Brooks, and Anita Springer. She also leaves behind four grandchildren and extended family and friends. Maud was also preceded in death by her sister, Rosemary Lee. The family will be holding a private memorial service to honor her life. In lieu of flowers, donations to the . Phone: 1-888-478-7653.

