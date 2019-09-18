MAURA "JAYNE" KRAUSKOPF, 67, of New Haven, passed away on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home. Jayne retired from GE after 35 years of service. She was a board member at Midwest America Federal Credit Union for 26 years. Jayne is survived by her husband of 33 years, Fred; daughter, Cecilia (John) Nyman; son, Geoff (Adam Schmidt) Taylor; grandson, RJ Nyman; two stepchildren, Peggy (Gerard) Fernandes, Mike (Kendra Wallis) Brand; three step-grandchildren, Zoe Wallis, Cameron Brand, and Meagan Offringa; siblings, Fran Bates, Margetta (Gary) Stinson, Lynne Tustison, and Jennye Klopfenstein. Jayne was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Beatrice Gottschalk; as well as her brother, Ray. Memorial visitation is from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept 21, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St. Preferred memorials in Jayne's honor may be made to Cancer Services of North East Indiana or VNHH.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 18, 2019