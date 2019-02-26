Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MAUREEN T. KELLY, 56, passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. Born July 19, 1962, she was the youngest of eight children and a daughter of the late Thomas and Joan (McArdle) Kelly. After graduating from Bishop Luers High School in 1980, Maureen obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from Purdue University and a Post Bachelorette Certificate in accounting from Indiana University. She worked as a self-employed accountant for over the past 25 years. Maureen was a lifetime member of St. Mary's Catholic Church where she volunteered for numerous activities including the St. Mary's soup kitchen. She was an active member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 248 where she served as the auxiliary secretary. Maureen enjoyed traveling, lake activities, visiting the beach, and taking photos of sunsets. She was known for her hugs, laughter, smile, and her love of life. She loved her family and friends and was loved by them in return. She loved her nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews, the children in her life. Especially important to Maureen were her many lifelong friends. Her strong faith guided her through life. She was very comfortable with herself, made everyone feel loved and special, and exuded happiness. Surviving are her sister, Susan (Stephen) Ring; six brothers, Thomas (Debra) Kelly III, John "Jay" Kelly, Dennis Kelly, Matthew (Debra) Kelly, Joseph Kelly, and Richard (Patricia) Kelly. She also leaves behind 11 nieces and nephews and 16 great nieces and nephews to cherish her memory. She was also preceded in death by her nephew, Ryan Kelly. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at St Mary's Catholic Church, 1101 Lafayette St., Fort Wayne (IN 46802), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2018, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46804. Burial will take place in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Soup Kitchen.



8325 Covington Rd.

Fort Wayne , IN 46804

8325 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne , IN 46804
(260) 426-9494

