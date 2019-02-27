MAUREEN T. KELLY

Obituary

KELLY, MAUREEN T.: Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at St Mary's Catholic Church, 1101 Lafayette St., Fort Wayne (IN 46802), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2018, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46804.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from Feb. 27 to Mar. 2, 2019
