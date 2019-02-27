KELLY, MAUREEN T.: Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at St Mary's Catholic Church, 1101 Lafayette St., Fort Wayne (IN 46802), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2018, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46804.
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Covington Knolls
8325 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 426-9494
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from Feb. 27 to Mar. 2, 2019