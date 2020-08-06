1/1
MAURICE C. ANDERSON
MAURICE C. ANDERSON, 92, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Signature Care in Fort Wayne. Born in Edgerton, Ind., on Oct. 18, 1927, he was a son of the late Benjamin and Bertha Anderson. Maurice worked at Zollner Piston for 37 years in the shipping department, retiring in 1990. He is survived by his children, Timothy Anderson of New Haven, Ind., Barbara Ludwig of Huntertown, Ind., Denice (Rick) Presson of New Haven, Ind., and Kay (Tim) Parnin of Fort Wayne; six grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren. Maurice was preceded in death by his wife, Vera Anderson, in 2009; daughter, Denice Presson; four sisters, six brothers, two grandsons, and one granddaughter. Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne. Private burial will be at I.O.O.F. Cemetery, New Haven, Ind. Memorials may be made to Parkview Hospice. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.domccomnbandsons.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Maplewood Park
4017 Maplecrest Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46815
(260) 426-9494
