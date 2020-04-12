MAURICE "MOE" J. BROWN, 92, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Born Aug. 18, 1927, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late L. Joseph and Ruth V. (Millikan) Brown. A graduate of Central Catholic High School, Moe proudly served in the U.S. Army and was a Korean War veteran. He was a supervisor with K & K Insurance Group for 10 years, from which he retired, and a member of Queen of Angels Catholic Church. An avid golfer, Moe's passion was golfing. He is survived by his siblings, Louann Newport of Fort Wayne and Kenneth D. (Joan) Brown of New Haven; and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Lawrence Brown and Kathleen Reed. Inurnment at a later date at Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. For online condolences, please visit www.advantagemungovan.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 12, 2020