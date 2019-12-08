MAURICE P. DORAN Jr.

  • "Uncle Pat was just like a father and friend to all of us...."
    - Petra Deutscher
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Covington Knolls
8325 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN
46804
(260)-426-9494
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Obituary
MAURICE P. DORAN JR., 77, of Granger, Ind,, formerly of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away at home on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. Surviving are his daughters, Monica (Bill) Bowman and Patricia (Robert) Piechocki; grandchildren, Will, Andrew, and Benjamin; sister, Mary Jo (Ivan) Doran Suner; and brother, Robert (Rita) Doran. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ingrid; and brothers, Michael and Thomas Doran. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with visitation beginning at noon until the time of service. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's and Dementia Services of Northern Indiana.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 8, 2019
