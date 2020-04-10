Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MAURICE THOMAS "MAURY" EHINGER. View Sign Service Information D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park 1140 Lake Ave Fort Wayne , IN 46805 (260)-426-9494 Send Flowers Obituary

MAURICE "MAURY" THOMAS EHINGER, 93, died on Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Fort Wayne after losing his battle to COVID-19. He was a dedicated, selfless and very loving husband of 73 years to Dolores, his high school sweetheart. As the father of six children, and grandfather of 35, Maury viewed his family as his ultimate gift in life. "He treasured them and made sure we knew it every time we saw him". He was humble at fault. He found extreme joy from being the center of his family, but he never wanted to be the center of attention. He excelled at photography (MTE Pictorials) and was an extraordinary middle school teacher for 30 years, having received his Master's in Education from Indiana University. He will be remembered for his hilarious, quick twist on words and phrases, which were second to none. Maury proudly served in the U.S. Army, during World War II. He was an avid outdoorsman, and for the better part of his life there was no better place to be than Upper Michigan. Above all, he was a man of great faith. He loved God and it radiated in his selfless actions. Surviving are his wife Dolores Ehinger of Fort Wayne; sons, Gary (Karrie) Ehinger of Albion, Ind., and Tim Ehinger of London, England; daughters, Karen VanCleave of Fort Wayne and Abigail Ehinger of Fort Wayne; son-in-law, Denny Kearney; 11 grandchildren, 21 great- grandchildren, and three great-great- grandchildren. Maury was preceded in death by son, Randy Ehinger; and daughter, Maureen Kearney. His family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to the nurses at Lutheran Hospital who stepped in during this time when family was unable to visit, and who comforted and cared for him like family in his final hours, despite their personal risks. A private mass will be conducted at St. Peter Catholic Church and burial in Catholic Cemetery. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Memorials may be made to St. Peter Catholic Church. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccomband



