MAVIS D. PHILLIPS, 83, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019. Born in Jay County, Ind., Mavis was the daughter of the late Dale and Hazel Warnock. She worked for Tuthill Pumps for 10 years prior to her retirement in 2000. Mavis was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her infectious smile and big blues eyes seemed to reveal her caring nature to those she met. She married the love of her life and took great pride in her family and home. Mavis cherished family traditions and enjoyed spending time at her home on Lake George where everyone was welcome and good food and lively conversation were never in short supply. She will be sorely missed by all those who were privileged to know her. Surviving are her children, LeAnn (James) Boxell of Fairland, Lisa (Larry) Ladig of Indianapolis and James (Paula) Phillips of Fort Wayne; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Ann (Larry) Gillespie of Angola; and daughter-in-law, Chris Phillips. Mavis was also preceded in death by her husband, James Phillips; sons, Mark Phillips and Dennis Phillips; brother, Mike Warnock; and sister, Dixie May. Service is 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April, 25, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial in Salamonia Cemetery, Jay County, Ind. Memorials may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana or the Allen County .
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 23, 2019