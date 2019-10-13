MAX E. GRADY, 82, of Portland, passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at IU Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie. Born in Portland on Jan. 6, 1937, he was the son of Edward and Flora (Bell) Grady. He was married Sept. 1, 1965 to Jacqueline Jeter, who survives. He was retired from Coca Cola Bottling after 37 years and also had worked for the Commercial Review and as a house painter. He was a U.S. Army veteran, 1955 Portland High School, and member of the American Legion Post 211, Portland Elks Lodge, Portland Moose Lodge, Jay County Hospital volunteer and Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Surviving are two daughters, Peggy Lu Smiley of Portland and Marcia Lea Snow (husband Brayton) of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Martina Theurer, Martha Sue Keener and Melba Retter. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Baird-Freeman Funeral Home. Fr. Robert Moran presiding. Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow service in Green Park Cemetery. Memorials can be made to the Pregnancy Care Center. Online condolences at www.bairdfreeman.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 13, 2019