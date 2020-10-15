MAX E. GROGG, 85, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born in DeKalb County, he was the son of the late Elmer and Anna (Schuster) Grogg. He married the love of his life Helen M. Quance in 1952. Max is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Helen; children, Kathleen (Lon) Bohnke, Jeffrey (Susan) Grogg and Amy (Todd) Zonker; 17 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and sister, Lucille (Don) Lee. Private family services will be held at Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, Ind. Memorials may be made to the DeKalb County Humane Society, St. Martin's Health Clinic or SCAN.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store