MAX E. ROBART, 88, of Fort Wayne, was taken to his eternal home by his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. Born Sept. 25, 1931, in Rock creek, Ind., he was the son of the late Russell and Mildred Robart. Max attended and played basketball for Tri-State University until he joined the U.S. Navy. He proudly served his Country as a Storekeeper on the U.S.S. Henry W. Tucker. Upon his return from the service, he finished his degree in Accounting in Fort Wayne. He worked at First Federal Savings and Loan for 27 years and later at People's Federal in Auburn until his retirement. Max was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending time with friends on the golf course and with his family. He was an active member at Trinity English Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne. "He will forever be remembered for his kindness, patience and integrity." Surviving are his children, Mark (Debbie) Robart, Susan Robart, Diane (Jeff) Taner, and Sarah (Dean) Didion; sister, Doris Smurr; and eight grandchildren. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Alice; and sisters, Wanda Pfafman and Janice Lash. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Trinity English Lutheran Church, 450 W. Washington Blvd., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be in Concordia Cemetery Gardens, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to Trinity English Lutheran Church. Arrangements by Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, Fort Wayne. Condolences may be left online at



