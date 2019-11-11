MAX E. TARR, 81, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Parkview Hospital - Randallia, Fort Wayne. Born in Bluffton, he was the son of the late Elmer and Helen (Osburne) Tarr. Max was a diesel mechanic at International Harvester, Fort Wayne for 17 years and worked at Serv-All, Fort Wayne for eight years. He served his country in the U.S. Army and the Army Reserve 2233, Fort Wayne, and retired after 33 years. He was also a member and past commander at Howard Bandelier Post 2457 and American Legion Post 330. He was also an associate member of Navy Ship 245 and a member of The Forty and Eight Club. He enjoyed gambling, NASCAR, local racing, and volunteering his time working on the Nickel Plate Steam Engine 765. He is survived by his sons, Bradley Tarr and Thomas (Greta) Tarr, both of Fort Wayne, Michael Tarr of Indianapolis; and three grandchildren. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Chuck Fenwick officiating. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial with military honors in Covington Memorial Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Preferred memorials are to the family. To share online condolences visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
