MAX E. THACKER, 93, passed away on Monday, Mar. 2, 2020. Max graduated from Silver Lake High School in 1944. He joined the U.S. Army, serving in Saipan in the Northern Mariana Islands as a radio operator during World War II. Upon completion of his tour in the Army Max worked for Zollner Pistons for 42 years retiring in 1991 as a foreman. Max loved playing cards, golf and his the Chicago Cubs. His favorite times were serving for 14 years as a Little League baseball coach. He is survived by his daughter, Janet (Duane) Goon; and son, Duane (Cha). He also leaves three grandsons, Samuel, Justin and Tyler; four great-granddaughters, and three great-grandsons. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Alberta; and sister, Martha Tucker. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne. Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at the funeral home. Preferred memorials to . https://www.stjude.org/. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 5, 2020