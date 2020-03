MAX E. THACKER, 93, passed away on Monday, Mar. 2, 2020. Max graduated from Silver Lake High School in 1944. He joined the U.S. Army , serving in Saipan in the Northern Mariana Islands as a radio operator during World War II . Upon completion of his tour in the Army Max worked for Zollner Pistons for 42 years retiring in 1991 as a foreman. Max loved playing cards, golf and his the Chicago Cubs. His favorite times were serving for 14 years as a Little League baseball coach. He is survived by his daughter, Janet (Duane) Goon; and son, Duane (Cha). He also leaves three grandsons, Samuel, Justin and Tyler; four great-granddaughters, and three great-grandsons. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Alberta; and sister, Martha Tucker. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne. Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at the funeral home. Preferred memorials to . https://www.stjude.org/ . To sign the online guestbook, visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com