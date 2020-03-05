MAX E. THACKER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MAX E. THACKER.
Service Information
Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home
6131 St Joe Road
Fort Wayne, IN
46835
(260)-485-8500
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home
6131 St Joe Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46835
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home
6131 St Joe Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46835
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

MAX E. THACKER, 93, passed away on Monday, Mar. 2, 2020. Max graduated from Silver Lake High School in 1944. He joined the U.S. Army, serving in Saipan in the Northern Mariana Islands as a radio operator during World War II. Upon completion of his tour in the Army Max worked for Zollner Pistons for 42 years retiring in 1991 as a foreman. Max loved playing cards, golf and his the Chicago Cubs. His favorite times were serving for 14 years as a Little League baseball coach. He is survived by his daughter, Janet (Duane) Goon; and son, Duane (Cha). He also leaves three grandsons, Samuel, Justin and Tyler; four great-granddaughters, and three great-grandsons. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Alberta; and sister, Martha Tucker. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne. Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at the funeral home. Preferred memorials to . https://www.stjude.org/. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 5, 2020
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Fort Wayne, IN   (260) 485-8500
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.