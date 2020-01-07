MAX KENDRICK, 78, of LaGrange, Ind., formerly of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne on Jan. 11, 1941, he was a son of the late John and Rita Kendrick. Max graduated in 1959 from Elmhurst High School. Max retired after a long career as an Iron Worker with Local 147. Max is survived by his wife of 57 years, Bobbie; children, Lance (Jan) Kendrick, Todd (Candace) Kendrick, and Twyla (Jennifer) Kendrick; five grandchildren; three great-granddaughters; sister, Ann McCrillis; brothers, Paul (Esther), Gary (Christy), and Pat (Denise) Kendrick; and a host of relatives and friends. He was also preceded in death by sisters, Mary and Betsy; and brothers, Jim and Bill. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Stroh Church of Christ or Habitat for Humanity.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 7, 2020