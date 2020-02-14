Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MAX L. HILLIGOSS. View Sign Service Information Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home 600 Countryside Dr Columbia City , IN 46725 (260)-244-5122 Rosary 12:30 PM Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home 600 Countryside Dr Columbia City , IN 46725 View Map Visitation 1:00 PM Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home 600 Countryside Dr Columbia City , IN 46725 View Map Burial Following Services St Catherine's Nix Settlement Cemetery Visitation 8:30 AM St. Catherine's Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 AM St. Catherine's Catholic Church 9989 S. SR 9 Columbia City , IN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MAX L. HILLIGOSS, 102, of South Whitley, Ind., passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Heritage of Huntington. Born June 12, 1917, in Huntington County, he was the son of Arthur G. and Dorothy M. (Marshall) Hilligoss. He played basketball and baseball while attending Clear Creek High School and graduated with the Class of 1935. On Feb. 26, 1938, he married Dolores C. Nix. In 1949, they moved to Washington Township in Whitley County before moving to his present home on the family farm in 1970. He had been a farmer all his life, starting at the age of 13. He used mules and horses in his early life of farming. It would take Max two hours each way to South Whitley to take corn to the Elevator, making two trips a day. In 2015, the Hilligoss farm was awarded the "Hoosier Homestead Farm" owned by the same family for 100 years. He was a member of St. Catherine's Catholic Church and coached the church's league softball team in the early 1950's. He enjoyed watching the New York Yankees baseball, Norte Dame football and attending Huntington University basketball games for many years. As of this date, he was 102 1/2 years old, lived alone in his own home and still drove to Huntington to have dinner. Survivors include his daughters, Carolyn (Stanley) Fisher of Pleasant Lake and Nancy (Steve) Josephson of Los Angeles, Calif.; son, John (Deb Gerig) Hilligoss of South Whitley; 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; daughter, Sandra "Sue" Bryan; brother, Robert Hilligoss; sister, Miriam Burkhart Rice; and one great-grandson. Mass of Christian Burial is 9:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at St. Catherine's Catholic Church, 9989 S. SR 9, Columbia City (IN 46725) with visitation starting at 8:30 a.m. Father Dale Bauman will be officiating. Visitation also from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at DeMoney - Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City, with a Rosary prayer beginning at 12:30 p.m. Burial to follow mass at St Catherine's Nix Settlement Cemetery. Memorials may be given in his memory to Masses or St. Catherine's Catholic Church Preservation Fund. To send Max's family condolences online, visit



