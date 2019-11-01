MAX L. PEASE

MAX L. PEASE, 83, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Max is survived by his wife, Joan; children, Robin (Roscoe) Hill, Michael (Julie), Lori (Jeff) Miller, and Bradley (Angela); sisters, LaDonna Miller and Sharon (Jerry) Manson; five grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren. He is also preceded in death by his brothers, Paul and Darrell Sr., and infant twin sisters. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, Ohio, with visitation from 10 a.m until time of service. Visitation also from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Den Herder Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the , Latty Ball Association, or Friends United Church, Latty. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 1, 2019
