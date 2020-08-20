MAX L. WHITELEATHER, 100, of Fort Wayne, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Five Star Residence. Born June 9, 1920, in Elkhart, Ind. he was a son of the late George L. and Elizabeth (Malloy) Whiteleather. He was a World War II U.S. Army veteran who retired as a Master Sergeant after 31 years of service. He then retired from the Nickel Plate Railroad after 17 years of service. Max was involved with the Boy Scouts of America for 18 years receiving the Silver Beaver Award. Surviving are his wife of 75 years, Betty (Cormany) Whiteleather; children, Dennis (Dian) Whiteleather, Marsha (Max) Mueller and Rex (Laura) Whiteleather; seven grandchildren, and 15 great- grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Dean Whiteleather and Betty Whiteleather. Visitation is from 5 to 7p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with Military Honors performed by the U.S. Army at 7 p.m. Burial will be at a later date in Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana.



