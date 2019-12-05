Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MAX WAYNE JOHNSON. View Sign Service Information Smith & Sons Funeral Home 207 N Main St Columbia City , IN 46725 (260)-244-7601 Send Flowers Obituary

MAX WAYNE JOHNSON, 83, of Fort Wayne, died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Ashton Creek Health & Rehabilitation, Fort Wayne. Born Aug. 13, 1936, in Green burg, Ind., he was a son of the late Dale N. and Katherine B. (Moore) Johnson. His formative years were spent in Marion. The family then moved to Columbia City where he graduated from Columbia City High School in 1954. On June 26, 1965, he was united in marriage to Sharon Lee Moser. They made their first home in Columbia City moving to Fort Wayne in 1968. He made his work career in the newspaper publishing business, working for the Columbia City Post & Mail as a plate maker. In 1968, he joined the Fort Wayne Newspapers working until his retirement in 2001. He enjoyed reading, listening to music but most of all traveling and spending time with his wife of 54 years. He is survived by his wife, Sharon; two children, Dawn (Billy) Solis and Christopher Johnson, both of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren, Michael Alcox of Churubusco, Ross Johnson of Austin Solis and Leah Solis, all of Fort Wayne; great-grandchildren, Kevin Alcox of Fort Wayne, Alexander Alcox, Gabriel Alcox and Aiyanna Alcox, all of Churubusco; and three sisters, Bev (Joe) Williams of Seminole, Fla., Mary (Nick) McManama of Columbia City and Kathy (Rick Seitz) Johnson of Fort Wayne. He was also preceded in death by a son, Dean E. Johnson; and brothers, Steve and James Johnson. Funeral service is 6 p.m. Saturday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City, where the visitation is from 4 p.m. until the service time. Burial will take place at a later date at Nolt Cemetery. Preferred memorials are to Heartland Hospice. Condolences may be sent to



