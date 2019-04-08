Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MAXINE B. (WIEHE) STOPPENHAGEN. View Sign

MAXINE B. (WIEHE) STOPPENHAGEN, 88, of New Haven, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Born on Sept. 1, 1930 in Fort Wayne, Maxine was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church and sang in the adult choir for over 50 years. She enjoyed playing cards at the Fort Wayne Community Center and spending the winter months with her late husband, Don, in Florida for many years. Maxine is survived by her daughter, Karen Rogers; grandson, Matthew (Mariah) Rogers; and brothers, Dr. Vernon (Donna) Wiehe of Lexington, Ky. and David Wiehe of Grand Rapids, Mich. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald H. Stoppenhagen in 2013. A private burial will be at Concordia Gardens Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church Fort Wayne or Heartland Hospice.

