MAXINE (CASE) DEERMER, 72, passed away on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Parkview Hospital Randallia, following a brief illness. Maxine retired from Parkview Hospital after 31 years as a unit clerk in the Orthopedic Dept. More recently she worked at a local YMCA as a childcare coordinator for before and after care. She had a love for dogs and horses. She owned and boarded horses at her previous residence-Circle D. Stables. Surviving are her husband of 29 years, Robert; a daughter, Andrea (Marc) Dwyer; a son, Michael Toles (Jenny); a stepson, Beau Deermer; grandchildren, Jonathan (Haleigh) Toles; and Sarah Toles; and sister, Rebecca (George) Mitchell; and several nieces and nephews. At her request, there will be no calling hours and burial will be at the discretion of the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shadarobah Horse Rescue, 3395 Co. Rd. 19, Auburn, IN 46706, in her memory. Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 12, 2020