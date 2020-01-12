MAXINE (CASE) DEERMER, 72, passed away on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Parkview Hospital Randallia, following a brief illness. Maxine retired from Parkview Hospital after 31 years as a unit clerk in the Orthopedic Dept. More recently she worked at a local YMCA as a childcare coordinator for before and after care. She had a love for dogs and horses. She owned and boarded horses at her previous residence-Circle D. Stables. Surviving are her husband of 29 years, Robert; a daughter, Andrea (Marc) Dwyer; a son, Michael Toles (Jenny); a stepson, Beau Deermer; grandchildren, Jonathan (Haleigh) Toles; and Sarah Toles; and sister, Rebecca (George) Mitchell; and several nieces and nephews. At her request, there will be no calling hours and burial will be at the discretion of the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shadarobah Horse Rescue, 3395 Co. Rd. 19, Auburn, IN 46706, in her memory. Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care.

