MAXINE E. DURR, 101, of Fort Wayne, passed away Monday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Georgetown Place. Born Sept. 30, 1918, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Homer F. and Verna E. (Woods) Krauter. She graduated from Ossian High School in 1936. She was a member of the Eastern Star Trinity Chapter and the American Legion Ladies' Auxiliary. She retired from the Keefer Printing Company after more than 32 years of service. Surviving are her siblings, Halden Krauter and Helen Harry; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin E. Durr; daughter, Dr. Dixie Durr; and brother, Donald Krauter. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with visitation from noon to 2 p.m. All visitors are required to wear masks and to observe social distancing guidelines. Entombment will follow in Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana.



