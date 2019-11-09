MAXINE E. HALE PECK, 93, of Ossian, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Born March 18, 1926, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late William and Elva (Beard) Murphy. She graduated from Arcola High School in 1943. Maxine worked for Indiana Michigan Power as an Accounting Clerk for over 31 years. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Maxine is survived by her children, Gregory Peck, Candice (Kenneth) Fries, Nancy (Kenneth) Kreigh, Jeffery (Fran) Hale, and Leslie (Dwight) Whitmer; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and brother, Larry Hille. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Hale; and second husband, Edwin A. Peck. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Peace Lutheran Church, 4900 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46807), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804). Burial will follow the service at Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Peace Lutheran Church.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 9, 2019