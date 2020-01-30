MAXINE J. ADKISON

Service Information
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
875 S Wayne St
Waterloo, IN
46793
(260)-837-2581
MAXINE J. ADKISON, 85, of Fort Wayne, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. Born Dec. 5, 1934, in Wilmington Township, DeKalb County, she was a daughter of Ora and Bonnie (Cooley) White. Maxine was a homemaker and was a member of the American Legion Post 47 Ladies Auxiliary in Fort Wayne. She married David L. Adkison on March 22, 1980 in Fort Wayne; he survives. She is also survived by three sons, Ronald J. (Diana) Bookmiller of Fort Wayne, Richard W. (Lana) Bookmiller of Ossian and Randy L. (Cathy) Bookmiller of Fort Wayne; two stepsons, David (Becky) Adkison of Alabama and Timothy (Bonnie) Adkison of Urbana, Ohio; two stepdaughters, Debra (Kevin) Klein of Fort Wayne and Bernadette Little of Chuckey, Tenn.; seven grandchildren, 12 step grandchildren, 15 great - grandchildren, and 12 step great - grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; a stepson, Donald Adkison; grandson, Donald Adkison Jr.; two brothers, Robert J. White and Charles L. White; and a sister, Judy Smith. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Feller & Clark Funeral Home, 875 South Wayne St., Waterloo, Ind. Calling is from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial to follow in Waterloo Cemetery. To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 30, 2020
