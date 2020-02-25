Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MAXINE KOESTER. View Sign Service Information Harper's Community Funeral Home 740 State Rd 930 E New Haven , IN 46774 (260)-493-4433 Send Flowers Obituary

MAXINE KOESTER, 93, passed away on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Wolcott, she was the daughter of the late Ed and Anna (Abersoll) Gude man. Maxine grew up on the farm and attended a small country grade school. After high school, Maxine chose the Lutheran Hospital nursing program in Fort Wayne. She signed up for the cadet program that was started during World War II because of the nursing shortage. Her last six months of nurse training were spent working at Fort Harrison, and she went on to work at VA hospitals in Columbus, Ind.; Long Beach, Calif.; and Chicago, Ill. She would hear Bob Hope entertaining the wounded soldiers. Eventually Maxine returned to Fort Wayne and was introduced to Carl Koester, who preceded her in death in 2017, by mutual friends. They were married in 1956 and later celebrated their 60th anniversary. They enjoyed attending St. Peter's Lutheran Church, traveling, bowling, fishing, golfing, and square and round dancing at Wallen Pines. Maxine was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandma. She is survived by her daughter, Sue Ann (Ron) Kammeyer; grandchildren, Ryan (Rhiannon), Megan and Hannah Kammeyer; two great-grandsons; brother, Alan (Valerie) Gudeman; sisters-in-law, Barbara Gudeman and Kathryn (George) Bremer; 10 nephews, and nine nieces. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Cara; siblings, Joan (Norman) Stoller, Milton Gudeman, Mary Ellen Gudeman, and Imogene (Arthur) Glass; brother and sisters-in-law, Ed (Rosella) Koester and Mary Lou Spohr; and niece, Tina. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Monday at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 7710 E. State Blvd., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Steve Ahlersmeyer officiating. Visitation also from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. Burial in the church cemetery. Preferred memorials may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church. For online condolences, visit



