MAXINE L. POTTER

Obituary
MAXINE L. POTTER, 95, of Huntertown, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, at her home. She is survived by daughter, Diane (Timm) Bilger; sons, James Potter and Gary Potter; 13 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Potter; a brother; two sisters. A private family service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. The service will be live streamed as an event on the Sheets & Childs Funeral Home Facebook page. The family will have a public celebration at a later time. Burial at Huntertown Cemetery, Huntertown. Memorials to Carroll High School Athletics, Heartland Hospice or Huntertown Fire Derpartment. Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 5, 2020
