MAXINE LaVERNE (FUHMAN) BULTEMEIER
MAXINE LaVERNE (FUHMAN) BULTEMEIER, 90, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, with coffee and cookies by her side. Born on Nov. 3, 1929 in Decatur, she was a daughter of Louis and Marie Fuhrman. She was married to Vernon August Bultemeier on Sept. 23, 1950, and moved to Fort Wayne, where she raised her three beloved children, Jane, John, and Jill. In her lifetime, she was an active member of Friedheim Lutheran Church, Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, and Grace Lutheran Church. She is survived by her two daughters and their spouses, Jill (Evan) McCaw of Bozeman, Mont. and Jane (Tom) Straub of Columbia City, Ind.; her dear, beloved friends, Betty Schoeder and Betty Rekeweg; her grandchildren, Joel Bultemeier, Ellery and Jessica McCaw, Matt (Lyndsy) Straub, and Sarah (Brad) Pearl; and her great-grandchildren, Johnathan, Madeline, Dylan, Austin, Madison, Mackenna, and Peyton. She will be missed by her beloved and immensely caring nieces, nephews, and extended family. Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, Vern; her son, John; and her siblings, Velma Schuller, Evelyn Hitzeman, Luella Vardaman, Elmer Fuhrman, and Mable Springer. There will be a private burial at Covington Memorial Gardens and a memorial service will be held at a later date due to COVID 19. Desired memorial donations may be sent to Grace Lutheran Church Food Pantry in Columbia City. Full details may be found and fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 19, 2020.
