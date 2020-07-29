MAXINE NUSSBAUM, 96, of Berne, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at her residence. She was born Aug. 1, 1923 in Andrews, Ind. (Huntington County). She married Alvin A. Nussbaum of Monroe in 1942. Survivors include daughters, Ronda Nietch of Niles, Mich., (Nira) Jo Nussbaum of Vancouver, BC, Canada, and Lenell (Peter Skartvedt) Nussbaum of Seattle, Wash.; son, Jon K. (Kelly) Nussbaum of Temucula, Calif.; eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; her bonus daughters, Susan Yoder, Jenny Yager, and Renee Captain, Berne; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel, 365 W. Main St., Berne. Since it is her 97th birthday, there will be pink balloons! Visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at the funeral home. Those unable to attend in person are invited to visit and "like" the Facebook page for Zwick & Jahn where a video will be posted of her service. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook visit www.zwickjahn.com